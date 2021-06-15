Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

'Spider apocalypse' hits Victoria after heavy rains, floods

2 minutes to read
Thick blankets of spiderwebs across the Gippsland region have been captured in amazing photos and videos shared online. Screenshot / Carolyn Crossley, Twitter

Thick blankets of spiderwebs across the Gippsland region have been captured in amazing photos and videos shared online. Screenshot / Carolyn Crossley, Twitter

news.com.au
By: Ellen Ransley

Heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Victoria has resulted in a "spider apocalypse".

Thick blankets of spiderwebs across the Gippsland region have been captured in amazing photos and videos shared online.

The photographs were posted to Reddit with the caption "if the floods weren't enough, I give you, spider apocalypse".

The East Gippsland region was hard hit in last week's floods, which resulted in thousands of Victorians being evacuated from their homes.

Read More

Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground.

What's occurring is known as ballooning, where cooler weather conditions result in spiders covering stretches of land in cloudlike cobwebs in an attempt to shelter themselves from wet ground conditions.

The phenomenon is known as ballooning, where spiders cover stretches of land in cloudlike cobwebs to escape wet ground. Photo / jk409, Reddit
The phenomenon is known as ballooning, where spiders cover stretches of land in cloudlike cobwebs to escape wet ground. Photo / jk409, Reddit

It's a temporary survival tactic that allows the creatures to continue to hunt while the ground dries out.

With more rain forecast for the end of this week, there's a chance the arachnids will continue to make their presence known.

"Ballooning" is a temporary survival tactic for the spiders. Picture / hdjwiax, Reddit
"Ballooning" is a temporary survival tactic for the spiders. Picture / hdjwiax, Reddit
Gippsland was hard hit by flooding last week, with more rain forecast for later this week. Photo / jk409, Reddit
Gippsland was hard hit by flooding last week, with more rain forecast for later this week. Photo / jk409, Reddit