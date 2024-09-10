Temperatures reached more than 30C the day the twins died, and police believe they children had been in the car the majority of the day.

“This is truly tragic and has been very hard on the family involved especially where hateful comments are concerned. I hope this will at least show people that it wasn’t intentional and truly an accident. This family would just like some peace in this difficult and heavy time,” a family member told KFOR.

Police said they are not recommending charges against the family member who left the kids in the car, saying that at this stage it appears to be a tragic accident.

The official cause of death has still yet to be determined by a medical examiner, police said.

The twins were left in the back of the white SUV and were discovered lifeless later in the day when the relative realised their fatal mistake.

Over the weekend the twins’ father paid tribute to his girls, describing them as “best twins the world could’ve had”.

“They were loved by everyone in the family. They did everything together... Their love was the most pure I had ever felt. And I won’t be able to feel that again...

“No day will ever be the same. Our hearts are shattered. Losing a child might have be the hardest thing ever, and I lost two. I don’t think I’ll ever be okay again,” Suter told Daily Mail.

A GoFundMe has been started by a cousin of Suter to help with funeral costs and help the parents cope with “the most traumatic news any parent could ever receive.”

“No one truly knows the pain of losing a child until you are going through it. I know this mum and dad are going through it. We would be so grateful and appreciative of any help received and may God bless you all for your kindness,” the GoFundMe read.