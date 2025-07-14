As the grand master of the Legion d’honneur, the French president has the final say on who is admitted to the order, but in practice the awards are mostly decided by ministers.

The order has five classes, ranging from knight (chevalier) to grand cross (grand-croix) in order of distinction.

Pelicot is one of 589 people awarded the Legion d’honneur in a decree published today in the Journal Officiel and is to be elevated to the rank of knight.

In December, judges in the French city of Avignon sentenced 72-year-old Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison.

Pelicot said afterwards: “I wanted... to ensure that society could see what was happening. I never have regretted this decision”.

“I have now faith in our capacity to collectively take hold of a future in which everybody ... can live together in harmony, respect, and mutual understanding.”

Well-wishers commended her bravery from all over the world. Queen Camilla, a long-standing campaigner on domestic and sexual violence, was said to be “tremendously affected” by Pelicot’s ordeal and wrote a letter to recognise her “extraordinary dignity and courage”.

Pelicot has since retreated from public life and began writing a memoir, A Hymn to Life, which will be published in January 2026.

Also awarded the distinction this year is Pharrell Williams, the American singer, music producer and designer, whose recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion week attracted a star-studded cast of observers including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Steve McQueen, and Spike Lee.

The Legion d’honneur can be conferred upon foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, though membership in the Legion is technically reserved for French nationals only.

Among the other French nationals granted the honour this year are the historian Mona Azouf, the actress Lea Drucker and the rock musician Jean-Louis Aubert, as well as a host of significant former politicians, academics and people in the legal field.

Recipients must have shown outstanding merit in activities benefitting France or the public interest, hold a good character, and are proposed by a minister or at least 50 members of the public.

They can also be stripped of the award in the event that they are convicted of a crime or undertake any action “likely to harm the interests of France”, as was the case with disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.