Millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to have an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling which for nearly half a century had permitted terminations during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
Roe v Wade, which in 1973 provided the constitutional right to abortions up until foetal viability, was overturned on Friday (Saturday NZT), in a decision that promises to further drive political divisions across America.
Reactions poured in from across the US and around the world; abortion-rights activists decried the end to 50 years of reproductive rights, while anti-abortion groups praised the landmark ruling.
'God made the decision'
The US Supreme Court ruling was made possible by former Republican President Donald Trump's nomination of three conservative justices: Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"God made the decision," Trump said in praising the outcome. "This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."
Republicans, religious groups and anti-abortion activists joined together to hail the landmark ruling.
utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">