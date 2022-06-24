The decision on Friday by the Supreme Court to end constitutional protections for abortion that have stood in America for nearly half a century is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Video / AP

Millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to have an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling which for nearly half a century had permitted terminations during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.

Roe v Wade, which in 1973 provided the constitutional right to abortions up until foetal viability, was overturned on Friday (Saturday NZT), in a decision that promises to further drive political divisions across America.

Reactions poured in from across the US and around the world; abortion-rights activists decried the end to 50 years of reproductive rights, while anti-abortion groups praised the landmark ruling.

Today is a very solemn moment for the United States.



The Supreme Court expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They simply took it away. That's never been done to a right that is so important to so many Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

So the Supreme Court won’t allow states to regulate guns but WILL allow states to regulate a woman’s body?!

Complete BS!! #RoeVsWade — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

The Court's decision to overturn Roe endangers women everywhere, by taking away their right to make their own health care choices.



This court isn't conservative – it's partisan, with a socially backward agenda.



They can't be trusted to protect our rights, so the Congress must. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 24, 2022

The reversal of Roe will be recorded in the history books in the same nauseous tones as decisions like Dred Scott, Korematsu, Plessy, and Buck.



This is an institution that has legitimized slavery, concentration camps, and eugenics.



This decision is the same. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 24, 2022

Let’s be clear: the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has nothing to do with state’s rights or protecting life — it’s about controlling our bodies.



We can’t stand by and let this happen. End the filibuster and codify Roe now. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) June 24, 2022

The US Supreme Courts overturning of Roe v. Wade Is draconian and does not support the right of women to choice. How can this happen? — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) June 24, 2022

The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose liberties are being undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022

So, to sum up the Supreme Court’s week: life begins at conception and ends in a mass shooting. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) June 24, 2022

'God made the decision'

The US Supreme Court ruling was made possible by former Republican President Donald Trump's nomination of three conservative justices: Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett.

"God made the decision," Trump said in praising the outcome. "This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."

Republicans, religious groups and anti-abortion activists joined together to hail the landmark ruling.

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

Roe was Constitutionally unsound from its inception as the flawed legal theory behind the decision gives unlimited power to five unelected Supreme Court justices.



I believe it was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Supreme Court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2022

This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter.



I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead. 6/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2022

Roe v Wade has been OVERTURNED!



This is a victory for 63 million innocent babies who have been killed - lost generations, who could not speak for themselves.



A victory for LIFE!!! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 24, 2022

I never thought I'd see the day Roe is overturned. PRAISE GOD.



Lord, see your people and keep them safe. We are sorry it has taken us this long. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 24, 2022

To every one of our American sisters, we are with you. We will not rest until your rights are restored as your fight is our fight.



They won’t stop trying to control women and we won’t stop fighting for their freedom everywhere. None of us should live under his eye.#RoeVsWade — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) June 24, 2022

Until Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was published Monday, I didn’t fully understand just how dependent my same-sex marriage is on a woman’s right to choose an abortion. Now I do. And I’m terrified. https://t.co/ufDPSimmkm — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 24, 2022

