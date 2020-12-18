US Space Force members get new name of 'guardians' — what the internet thinks

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation." Photo / Twitter

The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the US Space Force on Friday by announcing its members will be known as "guardians".

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

"It is my honour, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said.

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.

Meanwhile, internet users shared their thoughts on the announcement of the new name - with jokes and "Guardians of the Galaxy" references aplenty, as well as criticism over the US government's priorities as the country battles the pandemic.

Groot has a lot to answer for. https://t.co/0gZNUtHK7n — Charles Kenny (@charlesjkenny) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile we’re arguing about giving people $600 to last them all year in a global pandemic. https://t.co/txNjaFDMYY — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) December 18, 2020

Aliens are gonna see this ish and be like, actually we’re good on ever visiting Earth, thanks https://t.co/BK4A12N8en — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

I can’t believe this is real and not a failed MCU poster idea. https://t.co/fGSYB4EJLS — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 18, 2020

Man this latest DLC from @DestinyTheGame feels like a real stretch https://t.co/CWmICw38GK — Matt Maher (@mattmahermusic) December 18, 2020

We are the most embarrassing country in the world https://t.co/QifgsErqCy — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 18, 2020

So #SpaceForce soldiers are going to be called Guardians.



Is this gonna be their uniform too? #eldar #40k pic.twitter.com/86KSN6eEUf — Rich (@RichCsuk) December 18, 2020

People are starving and they just spent taxpayer funds to create a live action Guardians of the Galaxy. 😕 https://t.co/9Hkthbzk8g — Trish (@StilettoRoyalty) December 18, 2020

- with AP