US riots: Vice President Mike Pence will not invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power

Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said it should not be used "as a means of punishment or usurpation" – rather it should be reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

"Now with just eight days left in the President's term, you and Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence wrote.

Pence won’t invoke the 25th amendment. Doesn’t say anything against impeachment. Has he spoken to any of his former House colleagues? pic.twitter.com/84lwcfFspl — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 13, 2021

He said he will not "yield to political pressure to exert pressure beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."

He also wrote that invoking the 25th Amendment "in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

He urged Pelosi and all members of Congress to "lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

Pelosi has said if Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him.