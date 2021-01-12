US riots: 'That's it? That's the briefing?' - viewers baffled by FBI update after Capitol siege

Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office. Photo / AP

The FBI and Department of Justice have given their first briefing since the siege on the US Capitol last week.

The joint briefing left some unanswered questions, however. First and foremost, why was it handled by two relatively unknown officials – a member of the FBI's Washington DC field office and the Acting US Attorney for Washington DC – instead of senior officials?

US political historian and author Michael Beschloss summed up the backlash online, asking: "What do the Acting Attorney General and FBI Director have to do that is more important than appearing at this public briefing on the Capitol attack?"

What do the Acting Attorney General and FBI Director have to do that is more important than appearing at this public briefing on the Capitol attack? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 12, 2021

Whether or not they intended it, the absence of acting AG Rosen and FBI director Wray from that law enforcement press conference risks sending the signal that the Trump administration is NOT taking this terrorist attack on the US with the utmost seriousness. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

How on earth can DOJ call this press conference and not have the acting AG or FBI Director at the podium? — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 12, 2021

FBI Dir. Wray was MIA during the DOJ/FBI news conference regarding a deadly attack on the US Capitol. With just days left in the Trump administration, could this be why? If so, what other decisions in this investigation are influenced by the same calculus?https://t.co/oT83uyRDdE — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 12, 2021

That’s it? That’s the briefing? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 12, 2021

It is just insane that the FBI Director, Deputy FBI Director, and Acting AG aren't giving this presser. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 12, 2021

The acting US atty in DC is making significant announcements about forthcoming sedition and conspiracy charges -- people are going to be "shocked," he says about what they've uncovered. **The FBI Director and Acting Attorney General are not present for this briefing.** — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) January 12, 2021

Dear FBI Director Wray,



After six days of inexplicable silence from the FBI.



I am sorry that a dead police officer and an assault on the U.S. Capitol intended to kill Speaker Pelosi and hang The Vice President Pence did not warrant your participation at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/GEJCI6fU9e — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 12, 2021

During the briefing, Michael Sherwin, Acting US Attorney for Washington, said: "We have already opened more than 170 subject files, meaning these individuals have been identified as potential persons that committed crimes on the Capitol grounds.

"Of those 170 cases that have already been opened – and I anticipate that's going to grow to the hundreds in the coming weeks – we've already charged over 70 cases. And again, that number, I suspect, is going to grow into the hundreds."

Sherwin said the "range of criminal conduct" being investigated was "unmatched" and "mind-blowing".

"We're looking at everything from criminal trespass, to theft of mail, to theft of digital devices within the Capitol, to assault on local officers, federal officers, to the theft of potential national security information, to felony murder, and even civil rights and excessive force investigations," he said.

BREAKING: "We're looking at and treating this just like a significant international counterterrorism or counterintelligence operation," US attorney in DC Sherwin says.



"We're looking at everything: Money, travel records, looking at disposition, movement, communication records." pic.twitter.com/pnIsgEHny1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021

"Regardless of if it was just a trespass in the Capitol, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found."

He said the FBI was looking at "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy". Such charges can bring jail terms of up to 20 years.

Steven D'Antuono, from the FBI's Washington DC field office, spent some time describing the challenge of distinguishing genuine threats from people making empty threats on the internet.

"To be clear, the brutality the American people watched with shock and disbelief on the sixth will not be tolerated by the FBI. The men and women of the FBI will leave no stone unturned in this investigation," D'Antuono said.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at US-Mexico border wall. Video / Right Side Broadcasting Network

"The significance of this investigation is not lost on us. This is a 24/7, extensive operation into what happened that day.

"The FBI receives enormous amounts of information and intelligence, and our job is to determine the credibility and viability of it.

"We have to separate the aspirational from the intentional, and determine which of the individuals saying despicable things on the internet are just practising keyboard bravado, [and which] have the actual intent to do harm.

"As offensive as a statement can be, the FBI cannot open an investigation without a threat of violence or alleged criminal activity."