US riots: FBI arrests man who invaded Nancy Pelosi's office, posted photo with feet on desk

The rioter who was photographed with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been arrested, according to law enforcement officials.



Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, was taken into custody in his home state of Arkansas.

Remember this photo taken from inside Nancy Pelosi's office?. Photo / Getty Images

This is Richard Barnett.

His federal charges are: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry & disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; & theft of public money, property, or records. pic.twitter.com/EJ8rszTH0x — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 8, 2021

"He left a note and he removed some of the speaker's mail," US Attorney's Office in Washington Kenneth Kohl.

NBC are reporting the man faces many federal charges including "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, according to a Department of Justice official".

US. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas spokesperson told the media outlet the man was arrested earlier this morning and was being held in the Washington County Detention Centre in Arkansas, awaiting his initial appearance.

Richard Barnet took a personalised envelope from Nancy Pelosi's office.

Images of Barnett were seen all over social media and news sites as he made a quick stop into Pelosi's office during the riot.

Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

During the chaos, a New York Times reporter spoke with Barnett after his infamous actions.

"I left a quarter on her desk," he said.

He can be heard boasting about the fact he took a personalised envelope of Pelosi's but is adamant he did not steal the item.

"I didn't steal it, I bled on it, because they were F*****g mazing me," he told the reporter.

He also claims he knocked on the door politely but was then swept inside the office by other rioters.

Barnett says he left a nasty note of her desks letting here know "Bigo was here".

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has called for the removal of President Donald Trump from office. Photo / AP

"I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the DC jail," he added.

The mayor of Barnett's hometown in Arkansas told NBC the images had brought threats and unwelcome attention to the small town.

"It's a shame something like this is what puts you in the public eye," Mayor Kurt Maddox said, according to NBC affiliate KNWA.

"This is not the city of Gravette. This one person is not who Gravette is and not who the people are."