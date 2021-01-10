US riot: woman killed in US Capitol siege was a pro-Trumper sucked in by QAnon conspiracy theory

One of the people who died during this week's horrific riot on the US Capitol was a conspiracy theorist trampled to death by fellow pro-Trump rioters.

Roseanne Boyland travelled from Georgia to attend a rally held by Donald Trump to coincide with the confirmation of the electoral college vote in the Congress on Wednesday, local time.

Boyland's devastated family have revealed the 34-year-old "spiralled" into the depths of the QAnon theory, which peddles the belief that a global gang of high-profile paedophiles wants to topple Trump.

Boyland's friend, Justin Winchell, who was with her, recalled her final moments as protesters began falling over one another.

"I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her]," Winchell told the news network CBS46.

"There were people stacked two, three deep… people just crushed."

"It cost her her life," her sister, Lonna Cave, said.

Cave said her sister had sworn to her family that she wasn't going to get caught up in anything violent.

She pleaded with Boyland not to make the trip to Washington.

"She promised me, 'I'm going to stand on the side lines. I'm just going to show my support,'" she said.

The sisters fought about politics and QAnon, which contends e-retailer Wayfair is part of a secret cabal of child-sex traffickers. She glommed on to other conspiracy theories.

"It just spiralled," said Cave, 39.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the US Capitol Building on January 6 before a mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Photo / Getty Images

Boyland was a staunch Trump supporter, posting photos and videos of the president and posting wild allegations, including one that the pandemic was just a way to steal the November election.

Her last Twitter post was on Wednesday, before Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where lawmakers were debating the Electoral College outcome.

She retweeted a picture of thousands surrounding the Washington Monument.

Four rioters were killed, including one shot by authorities while trying to breach a door.

A Capitol police officer suffered head injuries and died in hospital a day later.