Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US police shooting: How could the police have mistaken a gun for a Taser?

6 minutes to read
A Black Lives Matter protest following the death of Daunte Wright. Photo / Getty Images

A Black Lives Matter protest following the death of Daunte Wright. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Shawn Hubler and Jeremy White

The chief of police for Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white officer, said that the shooting was an accident. The officer, Kimberly A. Potter, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.