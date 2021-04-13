Massive protests after Minnesota police officer Kim Potter shoots Daunte Wright

Warning: Police body camera footage of the shooting of Daunte Wright. Video / @webster

The US police officer who claimed to "accidentally" fire her gun instead of her taser at a 20-year-old black man, a shot that killed him, has been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer as Brooklyn Centre Police Officer Kim Potter, a veteran of the force who has been with the organisation for 26 years.

Potter is on administrative leave while investigators consider what disciplinary action, or potential criminal charges, should be imposed.

Daunte Wright, who died after he was shot by police, with his one-year-old son. Photo / Supplied

Potter is the president of the Brooklyn Centre Police Officer's Association and, according to local news site KSTP, has previously represented other officers involved in deadly shootings.

Daunte Wright was pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Sunday but police found there was a warrant out for him and attempted to arrest him.

Wright scuffled with officers briefly before getting back into the driver's seat.

That was when Potter fired a shot at him.

Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Centre Police negotiation team. Photo / Bruce Bisping,Star Tribune via Getty Images

Wright managed to drive away but crashed his car a short time later after dying from his gunshot wound.

Holy s***, I shot him': Police bodycam footage released

Protests continue to rock the the Minnesota city of Minneapolis, less than half an hour from where George Floyd was killed.

The region's police chief stood by the police officer who fired the fatal shot, telling reporters she had accidentally confused her handgun with her taser.

"The officer drew their handgun instead of their taser," Brooklyn Centre police chief Tim Gannon said at a press conference about Sunday's fatal shooting of Wright.

Brooklyn Centre Police negotiation team, Detective Peggy Labatt, Sergeant Frank Roth and Officer Kim Potter. Photo / Photo / Bruce Bisping,Star Tribune via Getty Images

Gannon said it was his belief that the officer, who has been placed on leave pending an investigation, "had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet".

"This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright," Gannon said.

"There is nothing I can say to lessen the pain of Mr Wright's family."

The brother of Wright spoke at a vigil a short time ago, saying claims the shooting was an "accident" was "straight bulls***".

Daunte Wright's mother, Katie, eulogises her son at his vigil. Photo / AP

"I could tell he was scared, I could hear it in his voice," he said.

"For them to call that an accident or a mistake is just straight bulls***, that's literally all it is.

"I want everybody to know, everybody who knows Daunte knows what kind of kid he is ... he would give you the shirt straight off his back, he is the most loyal person to anybody."

BROOKLYN CENTER: The brother of #DaunteWright speaks at vigil near site of where the 20 year old was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop.



“I could tell he was scared, I could hear it in his voice.” #NBCNews pic.twitter.com/fCtGgrA2Wr — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) April 12, 2021

Gannon showed reporters police body camera video of the shooting, which sparked protests overnight in Brooklyn Centre and the looting of a shopping mall.

In the video, police officers were seen pulling Wright out of his car after stopping him for a traffic violation and discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

As Wright scuffles with the officers and gets back into the driver's seat of the car, a female police officer shouts "I'll tase you" and then "taser, taser, taser."

"Holy s***, I shot him," the officer said as Wright, fatally wounded, drove away.

Curfew in place as protests continue

Authorities in and around Minneapolis announced a curfew for Monday night after the police shooting.

"I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7pm (Monday) to go until 6am (Tuesday) morning," Mayor Jacob Frey told a press conference.

The curfew will also be enforced in the twin city of St. Paul and surrounding communities including Hennepin County, where Wright was killed.

The police chief became emotional when he discussed the shooting with reporters last night but began to argue when reporters suggested the protests were being overblown.

A crowd gathers at the Brooklyn Centre Police Department. Photo / AP

Protesters clash with police over the shooting death of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Centre Police Department. Photo / AP

"I was front and centre at the protest. At the riot," Gannon said.

"Don't do that, there was no riot," a reporter replied.

"There was," Gannon responded.

Gannon told reporters one officer had been taken to hospital after being hit in the head with a brick.

"I'm the leader of this department. They expect me to lead. Create a safe city. That's what I'm trying to do. So that's it...Yeah, I'm emotional. I'm just trying to be honest," the chief said.

The National Guard was called to the region after reports of looting.

Local reporters on the scene said they witnessed several businesses being "completely destroyed" as police and protesters continued to clash.

A demonstrator is arrested by police for violating curfew and an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright. Photo / AP

John Harrington, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said around 20 businesses around the Brooklyn Park area had been broken into.

Liz Sawyer, a reporter for Minnesota's Star Tribune, said she had witnessed looting.

Several businesses around the Brooklyn Center Walmart are completely destroyed. Police rolled up and made some arrests as young men ran from buildings carrying stolen goods. Foot Locker, T Mobile, and a New York men’s clothing store all completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/d9i9BfB6Yz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

About a block away from Brooklyn Center police station. Getting no love from protesters, many of whom are accusing them of being traitors. https://t.co/zMdVGVDPUl — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

Minneapolis, the largest city in the US state of Minnesota, is already on edge because it is in the midst of the murder trial of George Floyd, an African American who died on May 25 last year after a white police officer placed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

That killing sparked a series of protests across the nation, some of them violent, and led to an ongoing racial reckoning in America.

Joe Biden calls for calm and a 'full blown investigation

US President Joe Biden said the shooting of Mr Wright was "tragic" but warned that violent protests were unjustifiable.

"(The shooting) was a really tragic thing that happened but I think we have to wait and see what the investigation shows," Biden told reporters on Monday.

"In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. Peaceful protests — understandable," he added.

Biden said he had been briefed and had seen the police body cam video showing the shooting.

Biden called the footage "fairly graphic".

Flash bombs are used by authorities to disperse a crowd gathered in protest at the Brooklyn Centre Police Department. Photo / AP

"The question is, was it an accident, was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full blown investigation." "In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. Peaceful protests — understandable," he said.

"The fact is that we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community, in that environment, is real. It's serious and it's consequential, but it does not justify violence or looting.

"We should listen to Daunte's mum, who is calling for peace and calm."