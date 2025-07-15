Advertisement
Anti-crackdown protest movement in LA gets more organised over immigration raids

By Angie Orellana Hernandez, Anumita Kaur
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Demonstrators outside Los Angeles City Hall protest against immigration raids on June 11. Photo / Joshua Lott, the Washington Post

A little more than a month after mass demonstrations against federal immigration raids gripped Los Angeles, the protest movement hasn’t stopped - it’s transforming.

Its spontaneous nature has shifted into a methodical one, as activists prepare for a longer fight against United States President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Volunteers

