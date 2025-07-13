Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

An injection of billions makes the US immigration wing the highest funded law enforcement agency

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Hamed Aleaziz
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Immigration agents prepare to detain an immigrant from Pakistan (in a friend’s car) in Chicago, in June. The Department of Homeland Security is poised to hire thousands of new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and double detention space. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, the New York Times

Immigration agents prepare to detain an immigrant from Pakistan (in a friend’s car) in Chicago, in June. The Department of Homeland Security is poised to hire thousands of new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and double detention space. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, the New York Times

WASHINGTON — Thousands of new deportation agents deployed into American cities.

A doubling of detention space to hold tens of thousands of immigrants before they are expelled.

Kilometres of new border wall, along with surveillance towers equipped with artificial intelligence.

That is the expansive plan that United States

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World