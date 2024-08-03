Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the most well-known inmate at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Photo / Getty Images

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked plea deals agreed with the man accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks and two accomplices.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday the plea deals had been entered into but did not elaborate on details.

A US official said they almost certainly involved guilty pleas in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table.

However on Friday, Austin relieved the Pentagon’s Guantanamo war court’s authority to enter into pre-trial agreements in the case and took on the responsibility himself.

“Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements,” Austin wrote in a memo on Friday.