US pilot spots UFO during flight, American Airlines refers queries to FBI

The report from the pilot to ground control has been verified by the airline. Photo / Getty Images

American Airlines is reportedly forwarding any UFO related queries to the FBI after reports arose that one of the airline's pilots had come across a mysterious flying object on Sunday.

The pilot reportedly saw the UFO in the skies above New Mexico during a flight on Sunday afternoon.

The airline "refuses to deny" the reports of the sighting and has referred all queries to the FBI.

The UFO was reportedly sighted by the pilot of Flight 2292 en route to Phoenix, Arizona.

The pilot is said to be have radioed ground control and reported a "long, cylindrical object".

Blogger Steve Douglass recorded the transmission, which has been verified by American Airlines.

"We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us," the pilot told ground control.

According to a report by Fox News, the UFO could have come from White Sands Missile Range, based in New Mexico.

The sighting is the latest in a series of reported UFOs in the area over the years.

In 2014 and 2015, US Navy pilots spotted multiple UFOs traveling at hypersonic speeds in the area. The US military branded those sightings "unexplained aerial phenomena" and the mystery surrounding them remains.