Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza. Photo / US Army Central via AP

Trucks carrying badly needed aid for the Gaza Strip rolled across a newly built US pier and into the besieged enclave for the first time yesterday as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hindered the delivery of food and other supplies.

The shipment is the first in an operation that American military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day, all while Israel presses in on the southern city of Rafah in its seven-month offensive against Hamas. At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “more than 300 pallets” of aid were in the initial delivery and handed over to the UN, which was preparing it for distribution.

Kirby said the US has had indications that “some of that aid was already moving into Gaza”.

But the US, UN and aid groups warn that the floating pier project is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water and fuel needed in Gaza. Before the war, more than 500 truckloads entered the Palestinian territory on an average day.

The operation’s success also remains tenuous because of the risk of militant attack, logistical hurdles and a growing shortage of fuel for the aid trucks due to the Israeli blockade of Gaza since Hamas’ October 7 attack. Militants killed 1200 people and took 250 others hostage in that assault on southern Israel. The Israeli offensive since has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, local health officials say, while hundreds more have been killed in the West Bank.

Aid agencies say they are running out of food in southern Gaza, while the UN World Food Programme says famine has already taken hold in Gaza’s north.

Troops finished installing the floating pier on Thursday, and the US military’s Central Command said the first aid crossed into Gaza at 9am Friday (local time). It said no American troops went ashore in the operation.

The Pentagon said no back-ups were expected in the distribution process. The US plan is for the United Nations, through the World Food Programme, to take charge of the aid once it leaves the pier. This will involve co-ordinating the arrival of empty trucks and their registration, overseeing the transfer of goods coming through the floating dock to the trucks and their dispatch to warehouses across Gaza, and, finally, handing over the supplies to aid groups for delivery.

The WFP today said aid that had come through the pier had been transported to its warehouses in Deir al-Balah and was ready for collection and distribution.

The UK said some of its aid for Gaza was in the first shipment that went ashore, including the first of 8400 kits to provide temporary shelter made of plastic sheeting. And it said more aid, including 2000 additional shelter kits, 900 tents, five forklift trucks and 9200 hygiene kits, will follow in the coming weeks.

“This is the culmination of a Herculean joint international effort,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “We know the maritime route is not the only answer. We need to see more land routes open, including via the Rafah crossing, to ensure much more aid gets safely to civilians in desperate need of help.”

The UN humanitarian aid coordinating agency said the start of the operation was welcome but not a replacement for deliveries by land.

“I think everyone in the operation has said it: any and all aid into Gaza is welcome by any route,” Jens Laerke, spokesman of the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told journalists in Geneva yesterday. Getting aid to people in Gaza “cannot and should not depend on a floating dock far from where needs are most acute”.

Anastasia Moran, an associate director of the International Rescue Committee, argues that the pier is in fact diverting attention from the surging humanitarian crisis.

Over the past couple of months, “the maritime route has been taking time and energy and resources at a time when aid has not been scaled up,” she said. “And now that the maritime route is up and running, the land crossings have been effectively shut down.”

During the nine-day period between May 6, when Israel began the Rafah offensive, and May 15, a total of 154 trucks carrying food and 156 carrying flour have entered Gaza through three land crossings, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Haq also warned this week that almost no fuel is getting through.

Israel fears Hamas will use fuel in the war, but it asserts it places no limits on the entry of humanitarian aid and blames the UN for delays in distributing goods entering Gaza. Under pressure from the US, Israel has opened a pair of crossings to deliver aid into the territory’s hard-hit north in recent weeks.

It has said that a series of Hamas attacks on the main crossing, Kerem Shalom, have disrupted the flow of goods. The UN says fighting, Israeli fire and chaotic security conditions have hindered delivery. There have also been violent protests by Israelis that disrupted aid shipments.