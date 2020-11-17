US nurse's horror stories as Covid-19 patients gasping for air still don't think it's real

A US nurse has opened up about the hardest part of dealing with Covid-19, saying it's not the disease itself, but convincing dying deniers that the virus is actually real.

Jodi Doering who works in South Dakota, took to social media to address the growing issue nurses are facing every day, including abuse from those they're trying to help.

She says while patients are lying there gasping for air, they are still denying Covid-19 is real.

Doering wrote that she's subjected to vile abuse from the very people she's trying to save.

"I have a night off from the hospital. As I'm on my couch with my dog I can't help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don't believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA.

"All while gasping for breath on 100 per cent Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that 'stuff' because they don't have Covid because it's not real. Yes. This really happens.

Jodi Doering said on CNN. "Even after positive results come back, they don't believe it." Photo / CNN

"I can't stop thinking about it. These people really think this isn't going to happen to them. And then they stop yelling at you when they get intubated. It's like a ****ing horror movie that never ends. There's no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again.

Doering's attempt to save lives hasn't been helped by South Dakota Governor Kristri Noem's attitudes of playing down the threat of Covid-19.

She has refused to put a mask mandate in place despite the state being one of the worst hit regions in the US.

Doering says the hospitals are being overrun.

She told CNN one of the most difficult things is seeing people become angry and waste their final days because they still don't believe Covid is real, even up to their last breath.

"The hardest thing to watch is people are looking for something else and they are wanting a magic answer and don't want to beleive Covid is real.

"Their last dying words are 'this can't be happening, it's not real'.

"When they should be spending time Facetiming their families they're filled with anger, hatred and frustration."