US mum accused of hiding dead baby in wall of home after moving body from a different house

A mother in the US is facing charges after admitting to police that her baby had died and that she had hidden the body in a wall. Video / WPXI News

A woman in the US has been accused of hiding her dead baby's body inside the wall of her home.

Kylie Wilt is facing charges of concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse among other charges.

The 25-year-old's alleged disturbing act was exposed when neighbour Robin Stasicha noticed a change in activity at the Pennsylvania property.

Stasicha said she used to hear a baby crying all the time, saying she knew that Wilt and her partner Alan Hollis had a baby together.

"I used to hear the baby crying all the time. And, all of a sudden, I didn't one day and didn't see them bringing him in and out, and didn't figure this is what happened," she said.

The couple then moved home.

Unfortunately the neighbour didn't realise the change in behaviour masked the horrors of a baby's body being hidden in the walls.

"I'm sick. It's a horrible feeling," Stasicha said.

After not hearing or seeing the baby for a period of time, Stasicha decided to ask the property manager about the baby, even after the couple had moved.

"I told her I haven't seen the baby and I was concerned, and she said they told her the baby had passed away," Stasicha said.

"I'm here mostly all the time, I come and go, but I've never seen an ambulance. So, automatically you would call 911, you would call an ambulance or something if your baby wasn't responding to you."

Kylie Wilt admitted she hid her baby son's body in the walls of her home.

Investigators then showed up to the couple's new house in a bid to help Child Youth Services, who were looking for the baby.

That's when police uncovered what had happened to the baby.

"We found out the child was placed in a wall, the inside a wall and was dry walled over from statements made by mum," Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Wilt told police the baby had died in February at their previous home, the house next door to Stasicha.

Wilt told police their child died of sudden infant death syndrome and they didn't have money to bury him.

She said she wrapped the baby, believed to be about six months old at the time, in blankets, placed him in a crate and kept him in the laundry room.

While they were moving home, the mum said she put the crate, with the baby in it, in the wall in the bedroom of their new home.

"There was discolouration, different colour paint, obviously looked like dry wall cut out and section was replaced in the bedroom," Walsh said.

The incident has left Stasicha horrified and wishes she'd known sooner that something was wrong.

"I wish I could've gone there before this happened," she said.

Investigators believe another three children had been living with the couple but it is unclear where they are now.

Child Youth Services had been investigating Wilt's baby for months after he was born with THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his system.

Wilt's family had no idea they baby was missing, or had died.

Wilt is facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence.

The baby's father, Alan Hollis, is also facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.