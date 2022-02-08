Justine Johnson claims Spongebob told her to murder Sutton Mosser.

A US woman accused of stabbing her three-year-old daughter to death has claimed that Spongebob Squarepants told her to commit the unspeakable crime or suffer a similar fate.

22-year-old Justine Johnson from Michigan is accused of killing little Sutton Mosser in September last year, before stuffing her body into a black bin bag.

The young mum was reportedly coming off a heroin binge at the time and experiencing hallucinations.

A US court heard that Sutton's body was found by her uncle, who had initially been told "mind your own f***ing business" when he asked after his niece.

Ryan Eberline, an investigator with Child Protective Services, detailed Johnson's drug use and claims of messages from the television.

"She told me that she didn't remember the specifics of what happened at the time of what happened to Sutton, that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks," Eberline said.

"She was getting hallucinations from the TV that had instructed her to take her daughter's life or they would kill her.

"It was SpongeBob who was saying these things on the TV," he added.

"If she didn't do what she did to her daughter they would kill her. She said she was afraid for her life and she had lost her mind."

Justine Johnson had reportedly been using heroin before the incident. Photo / Supplied

Her two brothers revealed what happened on the night of the killing, saying that she had been taking drugs that day and revealing how they discovered the horror crime.

Her younger brother said he was looking for the toddler when he noticed a foot sticking out of a rubbish bag.

He and Johnson's older brother then called police, who found blood stains and knives when they arrived.

Little Sutton suffered stab wounds to her neck, chest and abdomen.

Johnson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse and remains behind bars awaiting a pre-trial hearing on February 28.

Justin Johnson remains behind bars. Photo / Iosco County Jail

