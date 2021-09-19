US military training jet crashes in Fort Worth, several houses damaged

A US military training jet has crashed in a Fort Worth suburb, injuring both pilots and damaging several homes.
Three homes were damaged after the military training aircraft crashed in a residential area of Lake Worth on Sunday morning, Fort Worth officials confirmed.
Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.
Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said one pilot's parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.
He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash, which the local fire chief said could have been much worse.
The Fort Worth Fire Department earlier said between two and six homes were damaged.
The neighbourhood is located near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Officials said multiple representatives from the military were at the crash scene.
Military bloggers identified the aircraft as a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. -AP