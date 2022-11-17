President Joe Biden said he was “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families”. Photo / AP

The Republican party has won a majority in the US House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

While the win was a narrow one, and far smaller than the party had expected, the results mean there will be two years of divided leadership ahead, after the Democratic Party held control of the Senate.

The Republican Party had boasted of a looming “red wave” in the midterms - which failed to eventuate – however, the modest win will be enough to significantly curtail president Joe Biden’s domestic plans.

It will also mean an end to Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second term as Speaker in early 2023, and the end of the Democrats’ majority in both the House and the Senate, which the party has enjoyed for the past two years.

According to the Associated Press, the results were confirmed more than a week after election day, with the Republicans scoring the 218 seats needed to claim majority.

US president Joe Biden congratulated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the victory, and declared he was “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families”.

“Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” Biden said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden arrives at the beginning of the G20 Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, this week. Photo / AP

“There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.

“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy.

“As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”

Win follows Trump’s comeback plans

The news comes a day after former US president Donald Trump – who was defeated by Biden in 2020 – announced plans to contest the 2024 presidential election.

On Tuesday night local time in Florida, Trump filed paperwork needed to run for president with the Federal Election Commission.

Shortly after, he appeared on stage at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to cheers of “USA, USA”.

“Ladies and gentleman, America’s comeback starts right now,” he said to applause.

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to the White House. Photo / AP

“Three years ago when I left office … our nation was at the pinnacle of power and prestige. Striding into the future, confident and so strong,” he said.

“Everybody was thriving like never before.”

It came after the 76-year-old fuelled rumours of a possible White House comeback for months on end, after repeatedly – and falsely – insisting the 2020 election had been “stolen” from him.

But while Trump still has a loyal base of voters, there are growing signs his popularity is plunging, with polling released earlier this week revealing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was now more popular than Trump in the key states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Georgia and Florida among GOP voters.

There is growing speculation former Vice President Mike Pence could also make a bid for the White House.