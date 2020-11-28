US election: Trump may hold 2024 campaign event during Biden inauguration

Donald Trump is considering launching his 2024 presidential bid with a campaign event to take place at the same time as Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on January 20.

The Daily Beast says sources familiar with the plans have confirmed Trump's intentions.

If confirmed, the event would be another one of Trump's moves to derail Biden's move into the White House.

Despite the election being called for Biden weeks ago, Trump is yet to concede.

For weeks, he has been demanding the vote count be stopped but despite his continual efforts the count continued, putting Biden further ahead and cementing his election win.

In a tweet yesterday, Trump said he wants Biden to "prove" each of his 80 million votes in order to gain access to the White House.

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Numerous people in the Trump administration have repeated statements about how the team intends to complete another full term.

Sources inside the White House say Trump has been "bragging" about how he will remain in the spotlight even when Biden takes up the presidency, as he says the media find Biden "boring".

Trump has this weekend conceded he will leave the White House if the electoral college gives the victory to Biden.

Trump is reportedly preparing to steal Biden's thunder on Inauguration Day. Photo / AP

Trump insisted the Electoral College formalising a Biden win would be a "mistake" - as he repeated baseless claims that "massive fraud" and crooked officials in battleground states caused his election defeat.

"Certainly I will. But you know that," Trump said when asked whether he would vacate the building, allowing a peaceful transition of power in January.

But Trump - taking questions for the first time since election day - insisted that "a lot of things" would happen between now and then that might alter the results.

"This has a long way to go," Trump said, even though he lost.

Trump's administration has already given the green light for a formal transition to get underway. But Trump took issue with Biden moving forward.

"I think it's not right that he's trying to pick a Cabinet," Trump said, even though officials from both teams are already working together to get Biden's team up to speed.