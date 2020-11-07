US election: Trump emails Americans demanding money to defend election - half goes to paying off his debt

President Donald Trump last spoke at the White House on Friday. Photo / AP

Donald Trump is swamping voters with emails and texts with urgent demands and even veiled threats to "step up" with money to fight "Democrats' plan to steal the election".

A Twitter account @TrumpEmail, published in the US media outlet The Daily Beast, reports the president's campaign has flooded subscribers' inboxes with more than a dozen demands via a "Support the Election Defence Fund".

“This is your FINAL NOTICE.



So far, you've ignored all our emails asking you to join us in DEFEND|NG THE E*ECTION. You’ve ignored Team Trump, Eric, Lara, Don, the Vice President AND you’ve even ignored the President of the United States.” https://t.co/YnQ131iRUH — Trump Fundraising Emails (@TrumpEmail) November 6, 2020

One of the emails addressed to "Friend" said: "This is your FINAL NOTICE. So far you've ignored our emails asking you to join us in DEFENDING THE ELECTION.

"You've ignored Team Trump, Eric, Lara, Don, the Vice President AND you've even ignored the President of the United States."

According to the fine print in the donation request, 60 per cent of all donations will go to offsetting debts in Trump's election campaign.

One of the fundraising emails, with the headline "Breaking! Democrats Plan to Steal The Election!" in capital letters and in red, exhorts the recipient, "Friend, President Trump needs your help.

Trump fundraiser emails getting narky. pic.twitter.com/rI6I1YGvIu — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 6, 2020

"Anytime the Radical Left came after him YOU have been there to defend him.

"We're emailing you now to ask for you to step up ONE MORE TIME … and DEFEND the election and increase your impact by 1000%.

"Please contribute $5 RIGHT NOW to DEFEND the integrity of our Election …"

Recipients can then click on a red box with a green "ACTIVATED" above the words "DEADLINE: IMMEDIATELY" which claims a $5 contribution will be equal to $55, and a $20 contribution equal to $220.

The Trump campaign moves from courting donors to getting aggressive with them, a clear sign of desperation. pic.twitter.com/P1l5MdXd1g — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 6, 2020

Another email, also addressed to "Friend" says: "President Trump was right. Mail-in ballots have led to total and complete CHAOS. They are finding Biden votes all over the place."

It continued: "So bad for our Country and for the MILLIONS of voters who want to know the results.

"We must DEFEND the integrity of the election."

Another email says, presumably for the subscriber who has clicked on the donate button, "CONGRATULATIONS! YOU ARE THE TRUMP PATRIOT OF THE WEEK!"

The so-called "Final Notice" email tells the recipient, using capital letters and italics for emphasis: "TENS OF THOUSANDS of Patriots have stepped up for the VERY FIRST TIME in the last 48 hours – why haven't you?"