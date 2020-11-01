US election: Shocking footage shows Trump supporters 'ambush' Biden bus

The Biden campaign bus is followed by vehicles of Trump supporters.

The FBI is investigating after a "caravan" of vehicles flying Trump flags surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas, leading to a pick-up truck allegedly ramming a Democratic staffer's car.

Footage on social media shows pick-up trucks waving Make America Great Again signs and flags swarming the bus and accompanying vehicles on Friday.

A pickup truck at one point strikes a white SUV driven by a Democratic campaign staffer, Katie Naranjo. Images posted on social media show damage to the car.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The incident, which occurred on I-35 in Hays County, Texas, resulted in Democrats cancelling three scheduled events in the state and prompted the FBI to launch an investigation into what happened, the Texas Tribune reported.

President Donald Trump linked to a video showing his supporters surrounding the Biden tour bus, tweeting "I LOVE TEXAS" a day after the footage emerged.

During his rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Trump also made reference to the Texas MAGA convoy, while talking about how his supporters have been showing up to Biden's drive-in rallies.

Trump asked the crowd if they saw pictures of the Texas incident and then said "What a group" and noted that "it's like a hot thing". He added that it's "really No 1 trending".

Texas Representative Rafael Anchia tweeted out pictures of the Biden bus next to a hearse covered in Trump campaign flags, noting that: "Armed Trump trolls harassing Biden Bus on I-35, ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins."

Other videos and photos showed Trump supporters heckling the Biden bus - calling the Democrat's supporters communists - as it pulled out of a rest stop.

One Biden supporter tweeted about the experience.

this is the aftermath of trump truck convoy hitting a Biden volunteer's car pic.twitter.com/juItfqHw6M — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) October 31, 2020

A highly regarded reporter (@TexasTribAbby) from the highly regarded @TexasTribune reached out to the Texas Republican Party for a comment on yesterday’s bus incident along I-35.



Their response is ... something: pic.twitter.com/ZmYe0YJ7LD — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 1, 2020

Clear view of what happened before.



SUV leaves lane, truck moves up, SUV crosses the lines pic.twitter.com/0claguebKx — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

Armed Trump trolls harassing Biden Bus on I-35, ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins. Eric Trump took to FB to incite this violence.



At least the Trump hearse is appropriate given the 200K+ Americans who have died due to his incompetence. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/vUyhhKyceo — Rafael Anchía (@RafaelAnchia) October 30, 2020

"See all these pickup trucks with Trump flags? They were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it travelled from San Antonio to Austin," wrote historian Dr Eric Cervini in a tweet accompanying a video of a Trump convey.

"These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road. They outnumbered police 50-1, and they ended up hitting a staffer's car."

A Biden campaign staffer told The Daily Beast that the Trump supporters seen in the highway video around the Biden bus had slowed down in front of it, attempting to either stop it or run the bus off the road.

Staffers eventually called police, who helped the Biden bus reach its destination.

Texas Representative Sheryl Cole tweeted on Friday: "This is a 1st for me - but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/@JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits."

"Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm's way," the Biden campaign's Texas communications director, Tariq Thowfeek, said.