US election: Ivanka Trump to run for President in 2024?

Win or lose, United States President Donald Trump will be "Republican kingmaker" for 2024, commentators predict, and the candidate could be his adored and ambitious daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Trump will be "the central figure in Republican Party politics for years to come, regardless of whether he wins a second term", Fox News host Laura Ingraham said.

And speculation about how he might work to get a Trump, even if it isn't him, to beat Joe Biden into the Oval Office next time is rife.

Donald Trump Jnr has been energetically campaigning with his father, and has been touted by some as the dream ticket for the next presidential race, "Donald Trump Jnr 2024".

But it is Ivanka – aka the First Daughter – who has tirelessly fought to try to make herself the most important female in the White House.

Privately mocked by her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, as "Princess", Ivanka has been carefully crafting her own image as a public policy maker.

The Abraham Accords are signed!



Today's historic signing proves that the nations of the Middle East are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past.



After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.



Congratulations to all! 🇺🇸🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/QOnKCaQZLc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 15, 2020

The pinned tweet on her Twitter page virtually promotes herself, stylishly dressed and the only woman in a group of men, as bringing about what no US President has achieved – peace in the Middle East.

A Facebook page entitled "Ivanka for President 2024" has a photoshopped image of the First Daughter with slogans saying "Ivanka Trump for President 2024 Keep America Great".

Even when he vacates the White House by January 20, Trump won't be exiting American political life and will "vie to inherit the movement he created", conservative pundits predict.

A Facebook page entitled "Ivanka for President 2024" has a photoshopped image of the First Daughter with slogans saying "Ivanka Trump for President 2024 Keep America Great". Photo / Facebook

While some believe he could still run for President aged 78 in 2024, others are suggesting either Donald Jnr or Ivanka could be a powerful candidate with the might of their father behind them.

"Never Trumpers lost, MAGA won," far-right media columnist and lawyer Ann Coulter told the New York Post, "we need Trumpism Without Trump."

Sean Spicer, Trump's former press secretary, still believes Trump himself would be frontrunner in a 2024 Republican primary at an age not much older than Joe Biden is now.

"He has a rock-solid base, I just don't think that there is anyone else who even comes close," Spicer told the Post.

But should Trump's bruised ego, health or another factor preclude him from making another tilt, he could pass the baton to either of his most political children.

Supporters looking for a Trump to run in 2024 against Biden's potential bid for a second term have pondered on who might be the best heir to Trump's political empire.

Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, listen as President Trump speaks. Photo / AP

Donald Jnr, 42, and Ivanka, 39, who already serves as a senior White House adviser, are preferred, ahead of Eric Trump, 36, who lacks his father's charisma.

Donald Jnr has been the more active campaigner for his father, appearing regularly on television to defend Trump Snr in the face of savage criticism.

But Ivanka is described by insiders as her father's favourite child and a person who is "her father's daughter", that is, a lot like him.

Ivanka has just turned 39, is the first Jewish person in her family, having converted to her husband Jared Kushner's faith before marrying him, and is a mother of three.

The second of Donald and Ivana

Trump's children, her birth name is Ivana Marie, with "Ivanka" being an affectionate diminutive in her mother's native Czech language.

After graduating from university with distinctions in a bachelor's degree in economics, she operated Ivanka Trump Fine Jewellery.

Donald Trump Jr during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. Photo / AP

She was appointed to the board of an international women in finance industry association, and started her own shoe, handbag and apparel company.

She shut that down after poor sales, and accusations of copying other's designs, using rabbit fur, producing scarves which were flammable and making shoes in China.

Ivanka's reason for closing the company was to concentrate on her role as a public policy adviser within the Trump Administration.

The proudly pinned tweet atop her Twitter page shows her at the forefront of a row of seven men, including her husband, the image captioned "The Abraham Accords are signed!"

"Today's historic signing proves that the nations of the Middle East are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past," it reads.

"After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.

Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial.



This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 6, 2020

"Congratulations to all!" it ends, with emojis of the US flag and those of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the signatories to a joint statement intended to normalise relations between Arab countries and Israel.

Ivanka briefly modelled as a teenager and appeared as a judge on her father's TV reality show, The Apprentice, and co-hosted his Miss Teen USA pageant.

In her late 20s, she appeared to be following in her father's footsteps as a non-fiction author, of The Art of the Deal, with her own, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.

Her second self-help book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, came out in 2017.

All three Trump books by father and daughter were ghost written.

A recent book about the First Lady, Melania and Me, revealed how ruthlessly Ivanka has tried to hog the spotlight ahead of her stepmother.

President Donald Trump watches as daughter Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport. Photo / AP

Privately, Melania Trump has revealed the relationship is very competitive, with aides working overtime to keep the two apart.

Melania has worked hard to thwart Ivanka Trump's relentless campaign to make First Daughter the White House's most important female.

Melania's battle to keep the First Daughter and husband Jared Kushner from grabbing the spotlight even had a name, "Operation Block Ivanka".

This meant literally blocking Ivanka's face from media coverage at the 2017 inauguration by manipulating the seating arrangement, and stonewalling at every turn her dogged pursuit of centre stage.

Trump may never formally concede defeat to Biden, but vacate the White House at the very end of his term, January 19, the day before Biden's inauguration.

He may turn his narrative of an unfair or corrupt election into a "right the injustice" run for himself in 2024, or encourage his loyal supporters to support his endorsed candidate.

There seems to be an appetite for overthrowing Biden with one Trump or another.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally at Ault Park in Cincinnati. Photo / AP

The New York Times quoted Trump fan Nick Rocco, saying, "I hope Don, Ivanka and Eric all run eventually.

"I guarantee you," Rocco said, "if you got 69 million Trump supporters, and you said, 'Would you be good with Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump as President?' a lot of people would be 100 per cent behind that."

Fans were already talking up Donald Trump Jnr before the election, one even making up a banner saying "Don Jnr, 2024" which he posted on Instagram.

Don Jnr commented: "This will make the lib heads explode … but let's get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!!"

Since the election, others have tweeted to Don Jnr, "Hope to see you on the ticket in 2024" and "Please run for 2024!!!"

If stories about Melania Trump's plans to end her 15-year marriage and divorce her husband are true, then Ivanka can truly step up to stand by her humiliated father and bask in the attention.

The Facebook page Ivanka for President 2024 has attracted derogatory remarks along with lavish endorsement.

One comment on the page voiced a Trump loyalist's dream and a Democrat's nightmare: "Keep the family of Trump in the running for President of the United States of America for ever."