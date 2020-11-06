US election: Editorial - Joe Biden's hollow victory

Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden, speaking to supporters as the votes swung his way midweek. Photo / Andrew Harnik, AP

EDITORIAL:

Almost 48 years after Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was first elected to the Senate, he has scrambled his way to within fingernails of top - but the view from Capitol Hill may be an unedifying one.

The former Delaware lawyer gained more voter approval than any of his 45 predecessors. Yet there is still the possibility any tenure will be overshadowed by Donald John Trump.

As Biden pushed closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory, with the decision resting on six key states, the President sat in the White House, working the phones and escalating efforts to sow doubt about the outcome. In a series of tweets, he pushed baseless allegations of electoral misconduct and said the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day should cease.

There is absolutely no evidence to back the claims, and Twitter repeatedly hid Trump's posts from view as "disputed and might be misleading".

We've been here before. Trump made false claims that massive amounts of voter fraud — up to five million illegal votes — in Hillary Clinton's favour occurred during the 2016 election. Numerous studies found no such evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump defied expectations to get so close to a second term but admitted even before counting began he doesn't take losing well. A poor loser is one thing, to drag a once proud nation through the carnage to come is a whole other level of low.