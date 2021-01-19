US election: Donald Trump records farewell message as US prepares for a string of pardons

President Donald Trump is expected to have a last word about what his term in office achieved. Photo / AP, File

America is preparing for Joe Biden's inauguration and Donald Trump's final full day in office, during which he is expected to release a video listing his achievements and issue a wave of pardons.

He is reportedly considering issuing as many as 100, although US outlets say he will not attempt to pardon himself or direct family members.

It is believed that Trump will release a video later today, touting his achievements during his four years in office.

Among those rumoured to be in line for a pardon are the rapper Lil Wayne and Dr Salomon Melgen, a well-known eye doctor from Palm Beach, Florida, who is in prison for healthcare fraud.

Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, pleaded guilty last month to felony gun possession after being found carrying a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane flight arriving in Florida's Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The possession was cited as a parole violation, after a string of previous drugs and weapons offences.

Trump is set to issue the slew of pardons on his final full day in the White House, though CNN and Fox News both reported he would not attempt to pardon himself.

As many as 100 pardons and commutations are reportedly being prepared for the US president to sign ahead of noon on Wednesday when he formally hands power to Joe Biden.

Those chosen will join a list of people pardoned since the November election which already includes former Trump campaign figures, one-time Republican congressmen and businessmen.

Trump's willingness to use the presidential power to pardon criminals has spawned a lobbying drive with lawyers paid tens of thousands of dollars to push potential beneficiaries.

There has been persistent reporting across US media outlets that Trump has sounded out advisers about the possibility of pardoning himself.

Also on his last day in office, Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain, acknowledging the Gulf state's normalisation of ties with Israel.

Trump, who sees Arab recognition of Israel as a key overseas achievement of his presidency, already conferred the same award on King Mohammed VI of Morocco last week for his move to restore ties.

Announcing his bestowal of the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, on King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trump also paid tribute to Bahrain's hosting of a June 2019 conference on the economic dimensions of his controversial Middle East peace plan, which broke with decades of international consensus and was boycotted by the Palestinians.

National Guard check vehicles at a road block near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Photo / Matt Slocum, AP

Meanwhile, former staunch ally Mitch McConnell has attacked Donald Trump on the floor of the Senate, accusing the president of encouraging the riot at the Capitol this month.

In a further sign that Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump, the Senate Majority Leader said: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people."

"And they tried to use fear and violence to stop" the certification by Congress of Joe Biden's election victory, McConnell said.

However, McConnell was one of the Capitol Republicans who backed the president's decision to fight the preliminary vote totals after the election, casting doubt on the election's integrity.

McConnell refused to acknowledge Biden's victory until December 15, more than a month after the November 3 election.

In another development, two members of the National Guard have been pulled from duties related to the inauguration of Joe Biden following vetting for links to extremist movements, officials said.