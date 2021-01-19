US inauguration: Donald Trump scrambling to get guests to his final farewell

When Donald Trump promised to turn his back on history and not show up at the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden, he had his own celebration in mind.

A final, Trump-sized farewell for a man who leaves the White House kicking and screaming but in his own unique way.

The early-morning, drawn-out goodbye at the Joint Base Andrews airbase in Maryland will take place just hours before Biden's moment — when he is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

Details of the ceremony suggest it will start before dawn on Wednesday but a minor detail in the official White House invitation hints that Trump might not get the crowd he hopes for.

"You may RSVP up to five guests," a leaked copy of the invitation reads. "RSVPs are required to attend the event."

Anthony Scaramucci says he was invited to President Trump's farewell ceremony Wednesday, which he takes as a sign the White House is desperate to bulk up the guest list. "Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me," he tells @InsideEdition. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 18, 2021

The White House press gallery is having a field day with the news.

CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted that former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci was among those to receive an invitation to the event.

Scaramucci was fired from the role after just 10 days at the recommendation of the President. He went on to voice his support for Biden — he even went as far as endorsing him.

Collins wrote that Scaramucci "says he was invited to President Trump's farewell ceremony Wednesday, which he takes as a sign the White House is desperate to bulk up the guest list".

President Trump is leaving office on Wednesday. Plans are underway for a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.



This is the invite sent to supporters. It includes a list of prohibited items such as ammunition, explosives, firearms, laser pointers and toy guns. pic.twitter.com/AZNoPUxCWB — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) January 18, 2021

She quoted Scaramucci as saying: "Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me."

The Wall Street Journal's White House reporter, Rebecca Ballhaus, tweeted: "Some recipients have been surprised the invite offered them five guests."

The Guardian reports that Trump had wanted a 21-gun salute, but senior Pentagon officials said no military farewell was being planned.

Trump becomes the fourth President in history to skip the inauguration in favour of his own farewell party.