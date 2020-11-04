Website of the Year

US election: Despite fears of violence, election day proceeds smoothly as millions line up to vote

7 minutes to read

Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Centre in Houston. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Jennifer Steinhauer and Nicole Perlroth

There were reports of robocalls providing misinformation meant to keep people from the polls, but none of the widespread intimidation that had been feared.

Despite fears of widespread intimidation or disruptions at polling places, voting

