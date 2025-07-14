Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Drones are key to winning wars now. The US makes hardly any of them

By Farah Stockman
New York Times·
10 mins to read

A Ukrainian drone pilot in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine in April. Ukraine has modified Chinese-made hobbyist drones for military use against the Russians. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

A Ukrainian drone pilot in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine in April. Ukraine has modified Chinese-made hobbyist drones for military use against the Russians. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — On a patch of dirt in the vast wilderness in Alaska, a long-range drone roared like a lawn mower as it shot into the sky.

It scanned the ground for a target it had been programmed to recognise, and then dived, attempting to destroy it by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save