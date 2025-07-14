Advertisement
A new code could strip some of the colour of Rio’s beaches with use of black and white signs

By Jack Nicas
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Several sellers of maté, or iced tea, at Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on June 4. Many residents fear that Rio’s unique beach culture, where vendors from poor hillside neighbourhoods have long provided almost anything a beachgoer might desire, could be lost to the mayor of Rio’s imposition of a variety of rules and regulations on sellers, music, and other aesthetics on the city’s coastline. Photo / Dado Galdieri, the New York Times

RIO DE JANEIRO — On the beaches of Rio, just about anything you need will come to you.

The sand has long been an open-air, democratic marketplace.

Vendors come down from poor hillside neighbourhoods to sell chairs and umbrellas, grilled meat and beer, soccer balls, and swimsuits.

The vendors —

