US defence chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on all of the country’s cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple US media reports said.

The order was part of an overall re-evaluation of US operations against Moscow, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

The Pentagon declined to comment when queried by AFP.

“Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations,” a senior defence official said.

“There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain.”