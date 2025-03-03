Advertisement
US defence chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

AFP
2 mins to read

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on all of the country’s cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple US media reports said.

The order was part of an overall re-evaluation of US operations against Moscow, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

The Pentagon declined to comment when queried by AFP.

“Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations,” a senior defence official said.

“There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain.”

The reported change comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and days after the US leader berated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a stormy White House meeting.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clash in the Oval Office. Photo / Getty Images
Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion.

Trump has cast himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, sidelining Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform today NZT.

US national security adviser Mike Waltz, speaking to CNN about reopening links to Russia, denied reports of the cyber policy change.

“That has not been part of our discussions,” Waltz said. “There will be all kinds of carrots and sticks to get this war to an end.”

Save

