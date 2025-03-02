Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Europe is left with hard choices as Donald Trump sours on Ukraine

By Jeanna Smialek
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Breaking down the heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance at the White House.

European leaders have been working to support Ukraine and beef up their own defences. But the blowup between President Trump and Ukraine’s president on Friday made those goals more urgent.

European leaders have dealt with President Donald Trump’s return to office by trying to keep him co-operating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World