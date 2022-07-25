The woman told police she shot her husband because he had been sexually abusing children at the day care facility she runs. Video / NBC4 Washington

The woman told police she shot her husband because he had been sexually abusing children at the day care facility she runs. Video / NBC4 Washington

A US woman is accused of shooting her own husband and taking him hostage inside a hotel room after confronting him with allegations that he had been sexually abusing children at the daycare she owns.

Fifty-year-old Maryland woman Shanteari Weems was arrested after police forced entry into a room at the Mandarin Hotel in Washington DC and found her husband with gunshot wounds.

The incident last Thursday began when hotel management investigated a fire alarm in an eighth-floor room of the luxury hotel.

When they arrived they saw blood on the wall of the room and retreated to call the police.

Shanteari Weems. Photo / Kidz Kastle

Police arrived and began negotiating with Weems to allow them to access her husband, a retired police officer.

Police reports state her response was brief and to the point.

"F*** him, he's a child molester," Weems said.

When her husband cried out to cops that he had been shot in the head and leg, Weems threatened to finish the job.

"Shut the f*** up, I will kill you."

Police eventually forced entry to the room and found that her husband's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police recovered a gun and shell casings from inside the room.

They also found a notebook, in which Weems had written: "I'm going to shoot (the victim), but not kill him," "I'm going to paralyse you," and "my only regret is that I didn't put a bullet in your head."

Another letter inside the notebook was directed to her "babies," an apology stating "I didn't know."

Weems later told police that teachers, children and parents at Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Baltimore had told her that her husband had been molesting children.

She said the allegations had been reported to authorities in Baltimore, adding she did not intend to kill her husband and was having thoughts of self-harm.

Her apology note to her "babies" reportedly contained a last will and testament.

She told police she had arranged to meet her husband at the hotel and pulled the gun from her purse and shot him when he went to "go toward" her during a heated argument.

Baltimore County police confirmed they were investigating the claims of abuse and said the daycare would remain closed.

"Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington, DC," Sergeant Gladys Brown said in a statement.

"Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted."

Weems was arrested on charges including assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition and other gun-related counts.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.