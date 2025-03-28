An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

A US babysitter attempting to ease a child’s fears of a “monster” came face-to-face with a man hiding underneath their bed.

The incident occurred in the town of Great Bend, Kansas, on March 24 and was reported to police.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies spoke to the babysitter at the scene, who told them she was babysitting children at the house when one complained there was a “monster” under the bed.

The babysitter then peered under the bed in an effort to reassure the youngster – and found a man hiding.

Police say an altercation between the intruder and the babysitter ensued, with one child being knocked over in the struggle.