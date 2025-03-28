Advertisement
World

US child complains of ‘monster’ under the bed, babysitter finds man hiding

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A US babysitter attempting to ease a child’s fears of a “monster” came face-to-face with a man hiding underneath their bed.

The incident occurred in the town of Great Bend, Kansas, on March 24 and was reported to police.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies spoke to the babysitter at the scene, who told them she was babysitting children at the house when one complained there was a “monster” under the bed.

The babysitter then peered under the bed in an effort to reassure the youngster – and found a man hiding.

Police say an altercation between the intruder and the babysitter ensued, with one child being knocked over in the struggle.

The “monster” then fled the scene before police arrived.

There really was a monster under the bed. Photo / 123RF
“The victim identified the suspect as Martin Villalobos jnr, who once lived at the residence but there was currently a protection from abuse order issued against him to stay away from the property,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Deputies searched the area that evening for the suspect but were unable to locate him.”

Cops found Villalobos jnr nearby the following morning, arresting him after a short foot pursuit.

The 27-year-old was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order.

