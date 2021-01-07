US Capitol siege: Four dead after Trump supporters descend on Capitol

At least four people have died in the violent siege at the US Capitol today, Washington DC police say.

Three people died as a result of medical emergencies, and one woman was shot by Capitol Police.

The protests also resulted in 52 arrests, mostly related to people breaking the 6pm curfew declared in the city.

Police said it recovered guns as well as molotov cocktails left on Capitol grounds.

One woman and two men "appeared to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths," Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee said.

"The gunshot wound victim … she is the one transported from the scene to an area hospital," the police chief added.

The violent protests also resulted in 14 injured police officers, with two of them currently in hospital.

The fatal gunshot victim has been identified as air force vet and Californian Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, with her husband confirming the news with KUSI-TV.

"I'm numb. I'm devastated. Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV," the husband's mother, Robin Babbit, told The New York Post.

Babbit also retweeted this morning a "MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today".

It included, "Mike Pence must resign & thereafter be charged with TREASON" and "Chief Justice John Roberts must RESIGN".

Just a day before her death, Babbitt took to Twitter to vow that "nothing will stop us".

"They can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours ... dark to light," she posted.

The chaos arose after MAGA protesters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow democracy in the dying days of Donald Trump's presidency this morning.

The outgoing President's supporters have not only taken to the streets, but have also breached the US Capitol building after breaking through barriers, withstanding tear gas and engaging in an armed standoff with police in a stunning refusal to accept Trump's election loss.