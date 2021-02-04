US Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shaman' wins hunger strike for second time

Jacob Chansley, who was arrested after rioters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, is known as the "QAnon Shaman". Photo / Getty Images

A US judge has granted the request by the "QAnon Shaman" to eat organic food while in jail after a nine-day hunger strike.

According to the rioter's lawyer, he lost 4kg after refusing to eat for nine days.

Washington DC federal Judge Royce Lamberth called Jacob Chansley's actions "a choice between starvation, death, and consuming something contrary to his long-held faith".

Earlier in the week Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, asked for his client to be released on bail as he hadn't eaten for many days.

Jacob Chansley was in a Arizona prison before being transferred to Washington DC. Photo / AP

The reason Chansley refused to eat, he said, was because food which is not organic is against his beliefs and makes him physically ill.

This is the second time he has refused to eat in prison.

He was recently transferred from a Phoenix prison to Washington DC, where he refused to eat for four days.

He only ate once an Arizona judge ordered the jail to accommodate his needs.

Three weeks ago, when he was jailed in Arizona on charges stemming from the January 6 riot, Chansley went days without eating because the detention facility there didn't offer organic food.

The US Marshals Service in Arizona said it "reached an appropriate course of action regarding the dietary needs of Jacob Chansley" but declined to say whether he had been given organic food.

However, this time in the country's capital officials refused to accommodate Chansley's food needs.

In an email from officials to his lawyers they stated he "failed to identify a 'faith/belief' upon entering DOC's custody" and DOC's Religious Services staff were "unable to find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for shamanism practitioner".

In his request to officials, he claimed he has eaten strictly organic food for the past eight years and to be served organic canned vegetables or soups, also writing that he hadn't eaten since January 2 before he was transferred to the new prison.

"As a spiritual man, I don't mind fasting," Chansley wrote, adding that the longest he's fasted previously was five days.

- Additional reporting by AP