US approves large-scale weapons package for Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo / Getty Images

The United States has approved the sale of fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel as it prosecutes a 10-month-old war in the Gaza Strip although the Pentagon says deliveries will not begin for years.

The sale is worth US$20 billion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly US$19 billion along with tank cartridges valued at US$774 million, explosive mortar cartridges valued at over US$60 million and army vehicles worth US$583 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets were expected to take years to produce, and deliveries were expected to begin in 2029. Other equipment would begin delivery in 2026, according to the Pentagon.

An expert on the process said some deliveries could be even earlier than 2026.