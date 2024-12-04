The illness, which causes fever, headaches and a cough, has so far affected people of all ages. Photo / 123Rf

An unidentified disease has killed at least 27 people in just over a month in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo, health officials said on Wednesday.

The illness, which causes fever, headaches and a cough, has so far affected people of all ages.

The cases have occurred in the region of Panzi, which has limited health facilities and lies around 700km (435 miles) southeast of the capital, Kinshasa.

“An unknown public health event” detected since October 24 has “already caused the deaths of 27 people out of a total of 382 people affected”, the National Institute of Public Health said in a report dated late Tuesday and sent to AFP.

According to local authorities, the number could however be higher.