Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part. Video / AP

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack today, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Huge explosion. Air defence works in Kyiv — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) December 29, 2022

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Today’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on a weekly basis since October.

Cars burn and smoke rises after a deadly Russian rocket attack hit the city centre in Kherson, Ukraine, this week. Photo / AP

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.