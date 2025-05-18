Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was a “record” number of drones. “Russia has a clear goal – to continue killing civilians,” she said.

The Russian military said it had intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones overnight and on Sunday morning.

In his interview with Russian state TV, Putin said Moscow’s aim was to “eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia’s security”.

He said the Russian army, which occupies around 20% of Ukraine, had the “troops and means required” to achieve this goal.

Friday’s talks in Turkey – the first direct Ukraine-Russia encounter since shortly after Russia invaded in February 2022 – led to an agreement to exchange 1000 prisoners each.

Ukraine’s top negotiator, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, said the “next step” would be a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia said it had taken note of the request.

But the Kremlin said the POW swap had to be completed and both sides needed to present their visions for a ceasefire before the next round of negotiations could be arranged.

US President Donald Trump, who claimed during his campaign for re-election last year that he could end the war in days – said on Saturday that he would speak by phone to Putin on Monday.

Russia’s overnight drone attacks were roundly condemned by Ukrainian officials.

“For Russia, the negotiations in Istanbul are just a pretence. Putin wants war,” said Zelenskyy’s top aide, Andriy Yermak.

– Agence France-Presse