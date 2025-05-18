- Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine, targeting multiple regions including Kyiv.
- The attacks followed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which failed to produce a truce.
- Ukrainian officials condemned the attacks, with Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko accusing Russia of targeting civilians.
Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia had launched a record number of drones at the country overnight, targeting various regions, including that of the capital Kyiv, where a woman was killed.
The attacks came two days after the first direct peace talks between officials from Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, which failed to produce a truce.
In his first remarks since the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his focus was on eradicating what he called the causes of the Ukraine conflict and guaranteeing Russia’s security.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched “273 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitator drones”, of which 88 were destroyed and 128 more went astray “without negative consequences”.