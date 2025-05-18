A Russian drone attack on a minibus carrying evacuated civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Sumy region killed nine people and wounded five, local authorities said.

Zelenskyy, denouncing the attack and Russia’s refusal so far to agree a ceasefire, repeated his call for fresh sanctions against Moscow.

“Without stronger sanctions, without stronger pressure on Russia, there will be no real diplomacy there,” he insisted.

On Friday in Istanbul, the first direct Ukraine-Russia talks since the spring of 2022 – shortly after Moscow’s full-scale invasion that February – led to an agreement to exchange 1000 prisoners each.

Ukraine’s top negotiator, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, said the “next step” would be a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Russia said it had taken note of the request.

“We consider it possible, but only as a result of the work and upon achieving certain results in the form of an agreement between the two sides,” the Kremlin’s spokesman said.

Trump denounces ‘bloodbath’

Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Moscow and Kyiv would “present their vision of a possible future ceasefire”, without saying when.

The Kremlin said that first the prisoners-of-war swap had to be completed and both sides need to present their visions for a ceasefire before fixing the next round of talks.

“For now, we need to do what the delegations agreed on yesterday” in Turkey, Peskov said, which meant “first and foremost to complete a 1000 for 1000 swap”.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirillo Budanov, told broadcaster TSN he hoped the exchange would happen next week.

Posting on Truth Social today, Trump said he would speak to Putin on Monday to discuss finding a way out of the “BLOODBATH”.

Afterwards, he added, he would speak to Zelenskyy and Nato officials, expressing hope that a “ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war ... will end”.

Both Moscow and Washington have already stressed the need for a meeting on the conflict between Putin and Trump.

Trump has argued that “nothing’s going to happen” on the conflict until he meets Putin face-to-face.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the latest prisoner exchange in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

And in an interview with CBS News, he said Lavrov had told him Moscow was preparing a document outlining its requirements for a ceasefire.

If Russia and Moscow can both provide “serious and viable” proposals “then there’s been real progress, and we can work off of that”, Rubio said.

Fighting goes on

The attack on the bus happened near the city of Bilopillya, local community head Yuri Zarko told Suspilne TV. A family of three were among the dead, the authorities said.

Elsewhere on the frontlines, the Russian army said its troops captured Oleksandropil village in the eastern Donetsk region, site of some of the most intense fighting.

As well as Sumy, Russia also pounded eastern Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing six and wounding more than a dozen, officials said. In Kherson, Russian shelling hit a truck carrying humanitarian aid.

Zelenskyy accused Putin of being “afraid” after he declined to travel to Turkey for talks and argued that Russia was not taking the talks seriously.

“Yesterday in Istanbul, everyone saw a weak and unprepared Russian delegation with no significant powers. This must change. We need real steps to end the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy had earlier called for a “strong reaction” from the world, including new sanctions, if the Istanbul talks failed.

Macron said European nations were co-ordinating with Washington on additional sanctions should Moscow continue to refuse an “unconditional ceasefire”.

Zelenskyy said he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney today about fresh and effective sanctions against Russia.

During the Istanbul talks, the Ukrainian side said Russia had made “unacceptable” territorial demands.

Moscow claims annexation of five Ukrainian regions – four since its 2022 invasion, and Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

– Agence France-Presse