The Kremlin named three other negotiators – Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, and Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.
Zelenskyy on Thursday criticised the level of Russia’s representatives and said it was a sign Moscow was not “serious” about negotiating an end to the war.
Top diplomats such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov – involved in previous talks with the US – are not in Istanbul. Because Putin is not joining, Zelenskyy said he also will not attend the talks.
The Ukraine delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who has Crimean roots and was involved in several rounds of diplomacy involving Moscow, including the 2022 talks, prisoner exchanges, and the 2022 Black Sea grain deal.
He will be joined by about a dozen deputy ministers and military officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Head Oleksandr Poklad, and Deputy Chief of General Staff Oleksiy Shevchenko.
A lower-level US official – Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton – will hold working-level talks with the Russia delegation, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Where do the two parties stand?
Zelenskyy said his team had a mandate to discuss an unconditional ceasefire that Kyiv, its allies, and the US have been pushing for. Russia has repeatedly rejected the proposal, insisting a whole range of questions had to be settled before a ceasefire could be agreed.
Beyond that, the fundamental differences between Kyiv and Moscow are far from being resolved. Russia insists the talks address what it calls the “root causes” of the conflict, including the “denazification” and demilitarisation of Ukraine, two vague terms Moscow has used to justify the invasion.
US President Donald Trump appeared to concede that progress in Turkey was unlikely, saying there would be no movement towards ending the war until he met Putin.
Rubio also said he has no “high expectations” for the talks. Moscow’s top negotiator insisted he was ready to discuss “possible compromises” at the talks. “Unfortunately, they are not taking the real negotiations very seriously,” Zelenskyy told reporters after a meeting with Erdogan.
Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv discussed an outline to end the war in Istanbul in March 2022. But those talks broke down after Russia’s retreat from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were found dead following a month-long occupation by Russian forces.
Moscow regards these talks as a “continuation” of those failed negotiations, Medinsky said Thursday. Contact between the warring sides has been limited since and mainly dedicated to humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers’ remains.