- Nine people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a minibus in Ukraine’s Sumy region.
- Four people were wounded in the attack near Bilopillya, the local military administration said.
- Russia and Ukraine held talks in Istanbul, agreeing on a prisoner exchange but no ceasefire.
Nine people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a minibus carrying civilians in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region on Saturday, the local military administration says.
“Unfortunately, as a result of a cynical attack by Russians on a bus with civilians, there are dead,” the administration said in a Telegram post.
“Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to nine,” it later added, alongside a photo of a mangled blue minibus that had apparently been torn apart by the blast.
Four people were wounded in the attack, the administration said.