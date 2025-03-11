Moscow targeted by ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone attack

Dairy may prove to be a challenging sell for Christopher Luxon's free-trade deal with India and plans for a new Northland expressway have been revealed. Video / NZ Herald

Ukraine targeted Moscow in a “massive” overnight drone attack, authorities said today, with Russia’s defence ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country.

“The Defence Ministry’s air defence continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early on Tuesday.

Russia’s military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

At least one person was killed and three more wounded in the southern suburbs of Moscow, according to the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov.