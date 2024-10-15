Advertisement
UK woman’s heartbreaking photo of cows to mum before they trampled her to deaths

Rebekah Morris sent her mother a photo of cows just minutes before she was trampled to death

A woman sent what she thought would be an innocent photo of cattle to her mother while out walking her dog, only for the cows in the photo to trample her to death just minutes later, an inquest has heard.

On July 9, 2022, 29-year-old Rebekah Morris was walking her dog in the UK town of Littlethorpe when she sent a photo of the animals to her mum with the caption “cows”.

But moments later she was trampled to death in what has been described as a freak incident.

A jury inquest heard she was walking around at 9pm at night when the incident occurred.

Her parents grew worried after Morris stopped responding to text messages and launched a search.

Rebekah Morris sent her mother photos of cows minutes before she was trampled to death, the inquest was told.
They eventually found her injured in a field and called paramedics, the inquest was told.

She went into cardiac arrest and died at 11.21pm.

Forensice pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who carried out the post-mortem examination, told the jury her injuries were “consistent with hoof marks from a trampling incident”.

According to Biggs, Morris suffered blunt force traumatic injuries and abrasions to her chest and left shoulder.

He said there was “extensive damage to the liver” which “led to severe internal bleeding”. He said that’s the main reason why she died.

Biggs said the injuries were not large enough to indicate that a whole herd was involved, instead thinking it was a “brief incident involving one cow”.

The post-mortem ruled out any foul play involving another human.

“There were no other injuries to suggest the involvement of another person,” he said.

“All injuries were consistent with a livestock trampling incident. The type and location of the injuries in this case, for me, were indicative of something else, such as a large, heavy creature – such as a cow.”

The inquest continues.



