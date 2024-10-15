Rebekah Morris sent her mother a photo of cows just minutes before she was trampled to death

Rebekah Morris sent her mother a photo of cows just minutes before she was trampled to death

A woman sent what she thought would be an innocent photo of cattle to her mother while out walking her dog, only for the cows in the photo to trample her to death just minutes later, an inquest has heard.

On July 9, 2022, 29-year-old Rebekah Morris was walking her dog in the UK town of Littlethorpe when she sent a photo of the animals to her mum with the caption “cows”.

But moments later she was trampled to death in what has been described as a freak incident.

A jury inquest heard she was walking around at 9pm at night when the incident occurred.

Her parents grew worried after Morris stopped responding to text messages and launched a search.