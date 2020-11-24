Website of the Year

UK woman Shamima Begum, who joined Isis in Syria, asks court to let her return home

Shamima Begum's eldest sister, Renu, holding her sister's photo in 2015, after Begum left for Syria with two other London teenagers. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Elian Peltier

Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria in 2015 as a teenager and remains in detention there, is challenging a decision by the British authorities to revoke her citizenship.

Lawyers representing Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl

