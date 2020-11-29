UK father who injected baby with heroin to 'get at' ex-girlfriend dies in jail

A man who squirted heroin into his baby daughter's mouth through a syringe to "get at" his ex-girlfriend has died in jail. Photo / Getty

A man who fed heroin to his baby daughter through a syringe into her mouth to get back at his ex-girlfriend has died in prison.

UK man Roger Weir was jailed for 18 years in 2012 after attempting to murder his ex with a meat cleaver and a boat flare.

After he was unsuccessful in his murder attempt, he sought revenge by squirting heroin into his own daughter's mouth.

The ex-girlfriend then ran for her life and called police, who then took the baby off Weir, who is a self-confessed "psycho".

After the attack on his ex and his abusive act on his baby daughter, Weir told the court "voices" in his head were to blame for the attack.

Midway through his sentence, he was admitted to hospital with a suspected gallbladder infection, according to the Daily Post.

Roger David Weir. Photo / UK Police

After further investigation, health officials discovered he had liver cancer.

He died on October 22, 2019.

A coroner described his death as "arising from natural causes".

Weir had a history of medical complications, the inquest heard, including a brain haemorrhage in 2015 after being attacked in custody.

He was due for release in 2021.