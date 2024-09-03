The British Government has defended its decision to restrict some arm sales to Israel, amid growing domestic and international criticism.
“We’ve made this legal judgment as a result of the process we’re required to follow,” British Defence Secretary John Healey said of the move to suspend 30 of 250 arms export licences where the Government says there is “a clear risk” that the arms may be used in “serious violation of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.
Healey stressed that the UK remains “a staunch ally” of Israel, adding that “our determination to stand with Israel, to be part of the collective defence if they come under direct attack again, as they have done before, remains resolute and absolute”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the announcement “shameful”.
“Days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, the UK Government suspended 30 arms licences to Israel,” he wrote in a thread on X, adding that five British citizens are still being held hostage in Gaza. “With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”