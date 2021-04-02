Two dead after car rams into cops outside US Capitol

A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon (US time), killing one officer and injuring another.
The driver of the vehicle was first reported to be in critical condition, but has now died.
The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess.
The Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.
Capitol Police said someone "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" and a suspect was taken into custody, but had since died.
Read More
- US Capitol Riots: Some suspects apologise as consequences sink in - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riot: Panicked police messages reveal terror, chaos - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riot: Trump aide charged with assaulting police - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riots: Attack far more sinister than first appeared - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riots: Grim, violent future for America, experts warn - NZ Herald
The law enforcement officials told the AP the suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.
In a press conference a few minutes later, authorities announced one of the officers had since died.
The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. The lockdown has since been lifted.
The incident occurred about 90 metres from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol started to open up after the January 6 riots.
The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays.
Video posted online showed a dark-coloured sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the Capitol flags to be flown at half mast in honour of the officer killed in the attack.
- with AP